© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA will carry NPR's live anchored coverage of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings. Starting at 9 a.m. on 90.5 FM or wesa.fm.
Good Question podcast logo.png
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Good Question! Podcast Episode 1

Published March 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
pittsburgh sports gear clothes apparel fans steelers penguins pirates.jpg
Margaret Sun
/
90.5 WESA

Who doesn’t love quintessentially Pittsburgh experiences? Our Pittsburghese story looks at where “yinz” came from, and has a little test to see if you have a Pittsburgh accent; drivers will be familiar with the “Pittsburgh left,” an opportunity to cheat the light and turn left before oncoming traffic moves; and as this is Fish Fry season in the city, we explore what made the seasonal tradition such a sensation.

The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Tags

Good Question! Podcast: Season One 90.5 WESA's Good Question!Pittsburghesefish fryPittsburgh Left
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley