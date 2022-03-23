Good Question! Podcast Episode 1

Who doesn’t love quintessentially Pittsburgh experiences? Our Pittsburghese story looks at where “yinz” came from, and has a little test to see if you have a Pittsburgh accent; drivers will be familiar with the “Pittsburgh left,” an opportunity to cheat the light and turn left before oncoming traffic moves; and as this is Fish Fry season in the city, we explore what made the seasonal tradition such a sensation.

