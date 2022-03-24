© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Good Question! Podcast Episode 2

Published March 24, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
90.5 WESA

Many of our questions come from listeners who are driving and start to notice unusual signs or names. We touch on why many roads have the word “run” in them, as well as the colorful belt system that tried to help drivers navigate Allegheny County. And, of course, a history of our storied inclines (there are two now, but there used to be many more). 

Move the toggle back and forth to see what the Knoxville Incline would have looked like and what its approximate location looks like now.

Move the toggle back and forth to see what the Fort Pitt Incline would have looked like an what its approximate location looks like now. 

The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Good Question! Podcast: Season One 90.5 WESA's Good Question!Monongahela InclineDuquesne InclineAllegheny County Belt System
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
