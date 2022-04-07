© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Good Question podcast logo.png
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Good Question! Podcast Episode 5

Published April 7, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
canoe rowing row team water allegheny river sports athletics pittsburgh
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Rowers go past where the first lock and dam on the Allegheny River once stood. Now, there's a small marina there.

On this episode, we take to the water! Many listeners were curious about the history of the Pennsylvania Canal, which included aqueducts and inclines and mules and was an early way to transport goods in the region. We figure out why there’s no “Lock and Dam No. 1” on the Allegheny River (there used to be!). We’ll paddle to Brunot Island with WESA’s Chris Potter for a history lesson on the land, including its past as a race track. (The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and CASTUS.)

Tags

Good Question! Podcast: Season One 90.5 WESA's Good Question!
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley