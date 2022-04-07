Good Question! Podcast Episode 5

On this episode, we take to the water! Many listeners were curious about the history of the Pennsylvania Canal, which included aqueducts and inclines and mules and was an early way to transport goods in the region. We figure out why there’s no “Lock and Dam No. 1” on the Allegheny River (there used to be!). We’ll paddle to Brunot Island with WESA’s Chris Potter for a history lesson on the land, including its past as a race track. (The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and CASTUS.)