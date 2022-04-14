© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Good Question podcast logo.png
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Good Question! Podcast Episode 6

Published April 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
slag structure route 51 public art industry industrial manufacturing waste
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
A slag structure on the side of Route 51 in West Mifflin.

Pittsburgh is a beautiful city for many reasons, and that’s what we’re going to explore in episode six. From the reuse of industrial waste to create public art slag structures to the number of crystals in two of downtown’s most beautiful theaters, we’ll highlight the creativity of this region. And, we’ll answer the question: Why are the large globe structures on the Sixteenth Street Bridge different colors? 

(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and CASTUS.)

Tags

Good Question! Podcast: Season One 90.5 WESA's Good Question!slagHeinz HallBenedum CenterPublic Art
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Load More