Good Question! Podcast Episode 6

Pittsburgh is a beautiful city for many reasons, and that’s what we’re going to explore in episode six. From the reuse of industrial waste to create public art slag structures to the number of crystals in two of downtown’s most beautiful theaters, we’ll highlight the creativity of this region. And, we’ll answer the question: Why are the large globe structures on the Sixteenth Street Bridge different colors?

