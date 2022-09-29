© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA's Good Question! Podcast

Pittsburgh's highs and lows, an abstract Downtown billboard, and the Steelerettes

Published September 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
90.5 WESA

Our final episode of the season is a bit of a mix. We’ll tell you about the highest and lowest points in Pittsburgh. Then we’ll head Downtown to learn how the district transformed its not-so-great reputation with the help of bright, glowing public art. Finally, we’ll meet the women who were cheerleaders for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1960s, the Steelerettes.

(The Good Question! Podcast is sponsored by the CPA firm Sisterson and Company, Baum Boulevard Automotive and Eisler Landscapes)

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
