Pittsburgh's highs and lows, an abstract Downtown billboard, and the Steelerettes
Our final episode of the season is a bit of a mix. We’ll tell you about the highest and lowest points in Pittsburgh. Then we’ll head Downtown to learn how the district transformed its not-so-great reputation with the help of bright, glowing public art. Finally, we’ll meet the women who were cheerleaders for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1960s, the Steelerettes.
