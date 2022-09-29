Pittsburgh's highs and lows, an abstract Downtown billboard, and the Steelerettes

Our final episode of the season is a bit of a mix. We’ll tell you about the highest and lowest points in Pittsburgh . Then we’ll head Downtown to learn how the district transformed its not-so-great reputation with the help of bright, glowing public art . Finally, we’ll meet the women who were cheerleaders for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1960s, the Steelerettes .

