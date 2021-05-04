Wolf Administration Says COVID-19 Mitigation Restrictions Will Be Lifted On Memorial Day

The Wolf administration says it will lift all COVID-19 mitigation restrictions on Memorial Day, with the exception of the universal masking order.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the masking order will expire once 70% of the adult population, or about 7,113,000 people, is fully vaccinated.

The DOH said that according to the CDC's vaccine tracker, 41.8% of 10.16 million adult Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated. Additionally, people vaccinated across state borders, or through Veterans Affairs hospitals and federal prisons, are excluded from Pennsylvania's public data totals.

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” ​Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said.

The state says that hospitals and long-term care facilities will continue to be required to test and report new cases.

