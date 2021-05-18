© 2021 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

UPMC Children’s To Hold Vaccine Clinic For Kids As Young As 12

90.5 WESA | By Jason Phox
Published May 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh in Bloomfield.

Children as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh from 3 to 6 p.m.

Registration is required, and parents or guardians can call 844-876-2822 to make an appointment. Adults must be present to confirm consent for children under 18.

Diane Hupp, vice president of operations and patient care services and chief nursing officer at UPMC Children's Hospital, said in a statement that nurses, pharmacists, and child life specialists will lead the clinic to ensure the vaccine experience is comfortable for children.

“Our goal is to minimize any anxiety and hesitancy on obtaining the vaccine through creating an extraordinary experience for our teens and families,” Hupp said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine on May 10. Meanwhile, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still in the trial phase of testing for children.

Health, Science & TechLocal StoriesCOVID-19 Vaccine
Jason Phox
I am a senior at Clarion University studying Integrated Journalism. I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and enjoy covering Pittsburgh-related news.
