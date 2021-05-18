UPMC Children’s To Hold Vaccine Clinic For Kids As Young As 12

Children as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh from 3 to 6 p.m.

Registration is required, and parents or guardians can call 844-876-2822 to make an appointment. Adults must be present to confirm consent for children under 18.

Diane Hupp, vice president of operations and patient care services and chief nursing officer at UPMC Children's Hospital, said in a statement that nurses, pharmacists, and child life specialists will lead the clinic to ensure the vaccine experience is comfortable for children.

“Our goal is to minimize any anxiety and hesitancy on obtaining the vaccine through creating an extraordinary experience for our teens and families,” Hupp said.