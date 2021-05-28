Flu Cases Plummet In Pennsylvania Amid COVID-19 Precautions

The just-concluded flu season was one of the mildest on record in Pennsylvania, health officials reported Friday, with COVID-19 precautions like masking and social distancing credited with helping to prevent the spread of the influenza virus as well as the novel coronavirus.

Through last week, Pennsylvania reported 3,664 confirmed cases in the 2020-21 flu season, down 97% from nearly 131,000 cases the previous year, when flu circulated widely. There were 45 hospitalizations and 21 flu-related deaths.

The Department of Health said measures people took to keep themselves safe from COVID-19 also worked to ward off the flu, since both viruses spread the same way.

Health officials also cited the record number of doses of flu vaccine distributed nationally — about 194 million — for keeping the state's numbers down. Flu cases were unusually low throughout the U.S. this year despite a big increase in testing.

The Health Department said people should consider wearing masks — and social distancing in certain situations — as a way to keep the flu and other infectious respiratory diseases at bay in the future.

