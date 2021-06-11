UPMC Partners with Churches, Schools & A Hair Salon To Host Vaccine Clinics In June

UPMC is partnering with community groups, churches and school districts to bring COVID-19 vaccines into neighborhoods in and around Pittsburgh this month. The health system will also offer shots at a hair salon and a farmers market.

The partnerships come as health officials look for ways to encourage more people to get shots. Earlier this week, UPMC held a clinic at Oakmont Bakery.

The remainder of the June clinics target various areas throughout Pittsburgh as well as Homestead, McKees Rocks, Braddock, North Versailles, Sharpsburg and Penn Hills. Evening hours will be available at multiple locations.

“We try to decrease as many barriers as possible in order to have people have the access and the ability to get their vaccines,” said Dr. Tracey Conti, executive vice chair of the Department of Family Medicine at UPMC and the primary care lead for UPMC’s Health Disparities Workgroup.

Registration through UPMC’s website (or by calling 844-876-2822) is encouraged, but walk-ups will be accepted. Both the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Below is a schedule of the community clinics for June:

June 12, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with Roots of Faith, Main Street and 8th St., Sharpsburg, Pa., 15215

June 12, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Lincoln Park Community Center, 7300 Ridgeview Ave., Penn Hills, Pa., 15235

June 13, 12 to 4 p.m., with Sisters Pgh, 2000 Mary St., South Side, 15203

June 14, 10 a.m., to 12 p.m., with Crafton Heights Mountain View, 1592 Crucible St., Pittsburgh, 15205

June 15, 3 to 7 p.m., with St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, 15210

June 17, 1 to 7 p.m., with Sto Rox School District, 600 Russellwood Ave., McKees Rocks, Pa., 15136

June 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Barrett Elementary School, 221 E 12th Ave., Homestead, Pa., 15120

June 19, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the Pittsburgh Project 2601 Norwood Ave., Pittsburgh, 15214

June 21, 5 to 8 p.m., with Sisters PGH 2 2000 Mary St., Southside, 15203

June 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, 980 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, 15222

June 22, 3 to 4 p.m., with the Lawrenceville Farmers Market, 249 39th St., Pittsburgh, 15201

June 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth St., Braddock, Pa., 15104

June 27, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop, 216 East 7th Ave., Homestead, Pa., 15120

June 30, 2 to 6 p.m., with CADA Programs, 1154 Jacks Run Road, North Versailles, Pa., 15137

The system is leaning on the voices of community leaders to encourage more vaccinations. That has resulted in planning unconventional vaccine event locations like Dreamz Hair Salon and Barber Shop on June 27. “That’s not typically where we do vaccinations, but that particular salon has a large social outreach. And it’s geared towards a younger Black population,” Conti said. Earlier this week, UPMC held a live conversation with the salon and its clients to answer questions about vaccines.

UPMC is also reaching out to local school districts to offer vaccine events.

Getting the vaccine out of hospitals and into communities is something the health system will continue to do in the months ahead, according to Conti. “This is not over. We will continue to push the envelope to engage our patients and the community [on] vaccines,” she said.

Community groups interested in organizing a vaccine event can call 844-UPMC-VAC (844-876-2822) or fill out a request form online.

