Health, Science & Tech

Heatwave Continues to Scorch Pittsburgh, Thunderstorms On The Way

90.5 WESA | By Kiley Koscinski
Published June 29, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Water Steps
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Visitors to the Pittsburgh Water Steps play in the water at the feature along the Allegheny River , Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

Temperatures will reach into the low 90s again in Pittsburgh Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, with highs nearing 94 degrees, it could be the hottest day of the year.

Other areas like Charleroi, West Mifflin, Beaver and Butler will see temperatures nearing triple digits, according to the National Weather Service. The sweltering heat in Pennsylvania comes as the Northwest U.S. roasts previous heat records.

Despite the heat, Pittsburgh’s cooling centers are not operating, according to a city spokesperson. Only eight of the city’s pools are open this summer, due to staffing shortages. Allegheny County’s four pools are open today in Boyce, Settlers Cabin, North and South parks.

Residents who can’t stay inside should drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and seek shade where possible. Those with medical conditions should take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Areas north of Pittsburgh could see isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening with damaging wind gusts. The NWS reports that slow-moving downpours could cause flooding in areas with poor drainage.

A more widespread chance of rain will cool temperatures back down into the upper 80s Thursday. Rain is expected through the remainder of the week.

Health, Science & TechPittsburgh WeatherNational Weather Serviceextreme heat
Kiley Koscinski
Kiley Koscinski is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She previously produced The Confluence and Morning Edition. Before coming to WESA, she worked as an assignment desk editor and producer at 1020 AM KDKA. She can be reached at kkoscinski@wesa.fm.
