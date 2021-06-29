Heatwave Continues to Scorch Pittsburgh, Thunderstorms On The Way

Temperatures will reach into the low 90s again in Pittsburgh Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, with highs nearing 94 degrees, it could be the hottest day of the year.

The heat wave continues across the Ohio River Valley. Today has the potential to be the hottest day of the year!



Stay cool out there Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/3jBUc7VE43 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 29, 2021

Other areas like Charleroi, West Mifflin, Beaver and Butler will see temperatures nearing triple digits, according to the National Weather Service. The sweltering heat in Pennsylvania comes as the Northwest U.S. roasts previous heat records.

Despite the heat, Pittsburgh’s cooling centers are not operating, according to a city spokesperson. Only eight of the city’s pools are open this summer, due to staffing shortages. Allegheny County’s four pools are open today in Boyce, Settlers Cabin, North and South parks.

Residents who can’t stay inside should drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and seek shade where possible. Those with medical conditions should take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly north of Pittsburgh. The main threat is damaging wind gusts. Slow-moving downpours could also cause isolated urban/poor drainage flooding issues. Be weather aware, and watch for updates! pic.twitter.com/iDIg8rY6Fz — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 29, 2021

Areas north of Pittsburgh could see isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening with damaging wind gusts. The NWS reports that slow-moving downpours could cause flooding in areas with poor drainage.

A more widespread chance of rain will cool temperatures back down into the upper 80s Thursday. Rain is expected through the remainder of the week.

