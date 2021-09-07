Highmark Acquires Gateway Health

Highmark announced on Tuesday it has acquired full ownership of Gateway Health, a company that provides health insurance for more than 355,000 Pennsylvanians. Gateway Health products will be rebranded as Highmark Wholecare.

Prior to the deal, Highmark held a 50 percent ownership interest in Gateway. Gateway was created in 1992 through a partnership between Highmark and Mercy Health.

The agreement will allow for “a more coordinated, personalized, technology-enabled experience” for members, Highmark Health COO and interim president and CEO for Gateway Health Karen Hanlon said in a statement.

The terms of Highmark’s agreement with Mercy Health’s parent company, Trinity Health, were not disclosed.