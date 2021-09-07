© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Highmark Acquires Gateway Health

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published September 7, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT
highmark_allegheny_health_network.jpg
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

Highmark announced on Tuesday it has acquired full ownership of Gateway Health, a company that provides health insurance for more than 355,000 Pennsylvanians. Gateway Health products will be rebranded as Highmark Wholecare.

Prior to the deal, Highmark held a 50 percent ownership interest in Gateway. Gateway was created in 1992 through a partnership between Highmark and Mercy Health.

The agreement will allow for “a more coordinated, personalized, technology-enabled experience” for members, Highmark Health COO and interim president and CEO for Gateway Health Karen Hanlon said in a statement.

The terms of Highmark’s agreement with Mercy Health’s parent company, Trinity Health, were not disclosed.

Tags

Health, Science & TechHighmark
Julia Zenkevich
Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production assistant on The Confluence, and more recently served as a fill-in producer for The Confluence and Morning Edition. She’s a life-long Pittsburgher, and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She can be reached at jzenkevich@wesa.fm.
See stories by Julia Zenkevich
Load More