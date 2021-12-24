Allegheny County sets record for daily COVID cases

Allegheny County set a record for positive COVID case counts on Thursday, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Thursday's total of 1,558 positive cases exceeds the previous daily record of 1,457 on Dec. 10, 2020, which came amidst last year's winter surge and before vaccines were readily available.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, reported 11,473 cases.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed the first positive local cases of the highly infectious omicron variant yesterday.

