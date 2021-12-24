© 2021 90.5 WESA
Allegheny County sets record for daily COVID cases

Published December 24, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST
Allegheny County set a record for positive COVID case counts on Thursday, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Thursday's total of 1,558 positive cases exceeds the previous daily record of 1,457 on Dec. 10, 2020, which came amidst last year's winter surge and before vaccines were readily available.

Pennsylvania, meanwhile, reported 11,473 cases.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed the first positive local cases of the highly infectious omicron variant yesterday.

