Where can I get a COVID test in Allegheny County?

The surge of the extremely infectious omicron variant continued over the holidays, and the number of COVID-19 cases rose in Allegheny County and across the country.

Last week, the U.S. reached 197,000 daily cases — a sharp increase from just two weeks ago.

Allegheny County reported a record 1,558 positive cases last Thursday , according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The previous daily high was 1,457 cases on Dec. 10, 2020. The county also saw its first two confirmed cases of the omicron variant last week .

Some people may want to get tested after spending time with family and friends. You can find a full list of all COVID-19 testing sites in the area here .

Allegheny County also offers free mobile COVID testing sites . Pre-registration is required for most locations — due to high demand, locations may not take walk-ins. Here are the locations and registration links for the county’s mobile testing sites this week:

Monday, December 27

North Park Pool Parking LotSouth Ridge Drive Allison Park, PA 151019:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/22807

Tarentum 1st United Presbyterian Church913 Lock Street, Tarentum PA 150849:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/17912

Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company3433 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 152279:00 am-12:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/33999/walkup

Young Scholars of Western PA600 Newport Drive, Pittsburgh PA 152341:00 pm-3:30 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/32650

Tuesday, December 28

Energy Innovation Center1435 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15219 (parking lot off Crawford)9:00 am-12:00 pmPre-registration link: https://allegheny.curativeinc.com/walkup/32678

East Liberty Family Health Care Center6023 Harvard St, Pgh PA 152069:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/15424

Yeshiva School2100 Wightman Street Pittsburgh PA 152179:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/26018/walkup

Wednesday, December 29

Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science5808 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh Pa 152067:00 am-12:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/33037

Greater Valley Community Services300 Holland Avenue Braddock, PA 151049:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/25588

Primary Care Health Services Alma Illery7227 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 152089:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/15425

Thursday, December 30

East Liberty Family Health Care Center6023 Harvard St, Pgh PA 152069:00 am-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/15424

Oakdale Community Center104 Seminary Ave Oakdale, PA 150719:00 am-12:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/24358

Concord Presbyterian Church1907 Brownsville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 152109:00 am-12:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/15395

Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department2044 Ewings Rd, Coraopolis 151081:00 pm-4:00 pmPre-registration link: https://curative.com/sites/28696