Government and weather officials seek cause of loud 'boom, shaking' reported in western Pennsylvania

Government and weather officials in Pittsburgh are trying to determine the source of a loud “boom” noise that accompanied numerous reports of “shaking” in the region around 11:20 this morning.

In a statement, Allegheny County officials said they received multiple reports “of a loud boom, shaking” in the South Hills and other parts of western Pennsylvania.

Users of Twitter and other social media platforms also posted similar reports from multiple communities around Allegheny and southern Washington County.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 has received reports of a loud boom, shaking in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but agencies are continuing to look. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

“We confirmed no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning,” Allegheny County Director of Communications Amie Downs wrote in an email. “At this point, we have no explanation for it, but agencies are continuing to look.”

The U.S. Geological Survey, which monitors and reports on earthquakes, said Saturday afternoon that the agency has not detected an earthquake in the area and has not reported seismic activity.

Jenna Lake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh, said the agency also is aware of the reports, but she said no thunder or lightning was reported in the region at that time. Local 911 centers do not have evidence of any explosions in the area, she added.

“We’ve seen a lot of reports on social media of big booms, but we really don’t know,” said Lake. “We really don’t have any evidence that it was an earthquake.”

Lake said the sound may have been caused by a meteor shower that passed by or entered the atmosphere.,

“Maybe it was a meteor that we couldn’t see because it’s daytime and there’s overcast skies, but beyond that we have no idea.”

