Omicron is surging in Allegheny County. Here's the latest data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Editor's note: We will regularly update these charts with the latest data.

As the omicron variant sweeps through Pittsburgh and the world, everyone seems to know someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's an eye-popping chart showing the seven-day average for positive cases of COVID-19 for Allegheny County:

On Sunday, Jan. 2, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that because omicron seems to be milder, the hospitalization rate is a better data point to watch than the overall case count. “As you get further on and the infections become less severe, it is much more relevant to focus on the hospitalizations as opposed to the total number of cases,” said Fauci on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

Case data also has become less useful as more people are using at-home rapid tests, the results of which are generally not reported in state or federal data.

Here's the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization data for Allegheny County:

The New York Times has a chart and map showing hospital capacity.

Finally, here is the seven-day average for deaths in the county: