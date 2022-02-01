© 2022 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

COVID-19 cases drop in Allegheny County for the third week in a row

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published February 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST
Pittsburgh vaccine coronavirus covid-19 public school educator
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
A PPS educator receives her COVID-19 vaccine on March 11, 2021.

Allegheny County’s COVID-19 transmission rate continues to drop.

Between Jan. 23 and 29, the Allegheny County Health Department reported 10,433 new cases of COVID-19. While this is likely an undercount due to at-home testing, it’s still a 12% decline from the previous week with 11,821 reported cases. In fact, this previous week is the third week in a row in which cases fell.

This is a far cry from what was reported in the county in January when weekly case counts exceeded 22,000.

These hopeful numbers are not due to a lack of testing since the overall percentage of positive tests is also going down. In the past seven days, about 24% of PCR tests were positive. Though still relatively high, it’s significantly lower than the 35% seen in the middle of January when raw cases numbers were more than double what they are now.

However, COVID-19 is still causing damage; 80 people died last week from the virus. During the previous week, there were 72 deaths in Allegheny County. Because it can take weeks or even months for someone to die from COVID-19, the fatality rate can continue to rise even as the pace of new infections falls.

Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health, science and technology for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
