COVID-19 cases plummet in Allegheny County, but officials say caution still needed

COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County continue to decline. According to the Allegheny County Health Department’s newest weekly report, 3,850 infections were reported between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.

The numbers continue a nearly month-long trend of dropping COVID-19 cases . The latest weekly numbers are less than half the number of the cases from the week before, and a steep decrease from early January when case counts rose above 22,000.

The omicron variant was first detected in the county in late December .

About 9% of the cases recorded in the last week were reinfections and 45% of the cases occurred in people who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

Statewide COVID-19 case numbers are going down as well . Between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6, the daily average number of cases was 5,487, down from a 7-day average of 11,405 the week before. Hospitalizations decreased 25.8% over the week. The number of available adult ICU beds across Pennsylvania increased to 20.1%, and the number of available pediatric ICU beds rose to 17.1%.

“Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction,” Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action. Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”

But COVID-19 still poses a danger. In Allegheny County, 75 deaths were reported in the last week.