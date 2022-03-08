More kids and teens seek gender-affirming care at Pittsburgh's children's hospital

More kids and young adults are seeking gender-affirming medical care from UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to data from the hospital.

In 2017, CHP’s Gender and Sexual Development program logged fewer than 840 visits; last year, it was more than 2,000. The intradisciplinary clinic specializes in gender and sexual identity development and transgender health care. It sees patients who range in age from young adults all the way down to kids as young as nine or 10, right as they’re starting puberty.

“Someone who’s going through puberty, if they identify differently from the sex that was assigned to them at birth, that can be very triggering and distressful. And that is when a lot of gender dysphorias start to manifest,” said Dr. Gerald Montano, the clinic’s medical director.

There are different clinical options for kids who are distressed by physical changes brought on by puberty. One is that a patient can be put on hormone-blockers, which delay unwanted physical changes. This gives a kid and their family time to explore their options and identity.

Patients who want to move forward with physical transitions can work with Montano to be prescribed either estrogen, for those who desire more feminine features, or testosterone for patients who want a masculine appearance.

In addition to physical interventions, the clinic provides mental health care to patients, as well as parents. Montano says he occasionally hears rumors that providers go behind parents’ backs to prescribe hormones to kids; in reality, clinicians need parental permission before starting any medical intervention.

“We really value the thoughts and the needs for the parents, and that would be an integral part, ultimately, to make sure that we take care of our parents,” said Montano.

Research shows that transgender and queer teens are at higher risk of attempting suicide but that appropriate health care that affirms their identities can be key in preventing tragic outcomes.

