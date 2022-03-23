A touring glass recycling bin will return to Allegheny County parks in April

Allegheny County parks will once again take turns serving as glass recycling sites this year. A bin will make the rounds through nine parks beginning in April.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council’s traveling recycling bin made a similar journey through county parks last year, and many residents took advantage of the free resource, according to Allegheny County Chief Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

“Glass recycling continues to be an interest of residents in the county and with fewer curbside options available, we’re delighted to provide this service at our county parks,” said Fitzgerald.

In recent years, many municipalities in Allegheny County have stopped collecting glass recycling at the curb. Glass is heavy and often expensive to separate from the other recyclables. But the material is endlessly recyclable and can become a new product back on the shelf in a month.

“We know that glass bottles and jars are 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without losing any quality, making the effort to put these items back into the recycling ecosystem even more important,” said Fitzgerald.

Residents recycled 10.2 tons of glass at county parks in 2021, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 0.29 tons.

The traveling glass recycling bin will be available from 7:00 a.m. to sundown at these county parks on the following dates:



Harrison Hills Park

Saturday, April 2 – Thursday, April 7 Chipmunk Drive lot

Settlers Cabin Park

Saturday, May 14 – Thursday, May 19 Wave pool parking lot

Boyce Park

Saturday, June 18 – Thursday, June 23 Ski lodge parking lot

Round Hill Park

Saturday, July 16 – Thursday, July 21 Main parking lot near Duck Pond

South Park

Saturday, Aug. 13 – Thursday, Aug. 18 Corrigan Drive at 100 Acres Drive

Deer Lakes Park

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Thursday, Sept. 1 Second veterans shelter lot (Mahaffey Road near Round-a-bout)

Hartwood Acres Park

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Thursday, Sept. 22 Amphitheater overflow lot

North Park

Saturday, Oct. 22 – Thursday, Oct. 27 Swimming pool parking lot

White Oak Park

Saturday, Nov. 12 – Thursday, Nov. 17 Chestnut shelter and playground lot, McClintock Road



Allegheny County recently opened two new permanent glass recycling drop-off locations in Bethel Park and Moon Township.

Individuals can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of any color. No separation or color sorting is required. Containers should be emptied and rinsed with labels and lids still on.