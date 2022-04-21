COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in Allegheny County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County continued to rise during the past week, with the county Health Department reporting 1,208 new infections in the county for the week ending April 20.

WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

In the previous seven-day period, 906 new cases were reported — nearly double the 487 cases reported at the beginning of April.

There were no hospitalizations and eight deaths reported in the past week.

The seven-day moving average in the county increased to 146.3 infections per day. That’s up from 79.1 infections per day in the previous seven-day period.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that by the middle of April, the BA.2 subvariant caused about 70% of all COVID cases in Region 3, which includes Pennsylvania. Another 24% of cases were attributed to the BA.2.12.1 subvariant.

Viral counts in local wastewater samples increased by an average of 25% across all county facilities in the second week of April, according to the health department. The BA.2 subvariant accounted for most of the detected virus.

By April 20, roughly 72% of eligible people in Allegheny County were fully vaccinated. Of those eligible for a booster dose, about 55.7% had received one.