Butler and Excela health systems announce merger

Two of western Pennsylvania's smaller medical systems are planning to merge.

According to a press release on Butler Health System's website, officials from that organization and officials from Excela Health have signed a letter of intent to unite.

Excela Health declined an interview request, but the system's CEO John Sphon said in the release that the merger will improve care for patients and decrease costs, "We believe strongly that our new partnership will extend our intellectual and financial capital."

Butler's president and CEO Ken Defurio said, "The new System will provide additional services and better access to those services … this partnership amplifies our ability to provide tertiary care, yet remain physician led and community focused."

The new network is projected to generate $1 billion in revenue and employ some 7,300 people, including 1,000 practitioners. It will comprise five hospitals, three in Westmoreland County, and facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties.

Details regarding the new system's name and leadership have reportedly yet to be determined.

The merger still needs final approval from the boards of both organizations and permission from federal regulators. That process could last through the end of 2022.

