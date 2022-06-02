© 2022 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

COVID-19 cases see a big drop in Allegheny County, while hospitalizations are still on the rise

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published June 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
pittsburgh downtown skyline city neighborhood bridge business allegheny river.jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

There was a 29% decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported by Allegheny County’s health department last week, compared to the previous week.

The 3,125 infections from the week ending June 1 exclude the 325 positive at-home tests that were self-reported to the county health department. Due to the widespread use of at-home testing, the number of recent infections is likely much higher than what’s reflected in the data.

Still, case numbers are trending down, though COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising, with nearly 159 people needing in-patient medical care in the past week. This is more than double the hospitalizations from the same time last month.

Also, 16 people died from the virus last week, making it the deadliest week since the first half of March.

Concentrations of the coronavirus in Allegheny County’s sewage increased daily between 7-9% during the second half of May. Omicron remains the dominant variant.

Health, Science & Tech COVID-19Allegheny County Health DepartmentTop Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
