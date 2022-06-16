© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater levels are all trending down in Allegheny County

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published June 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
downtown pittsburgh skyline with clouds.JPEG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

For the third week in a row, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

There were 2,015 new infections last week, ending June 15; this is just over 600 fewer compared to the previous week. While the tally excludes results from at-home tests, it tracks with other indicators.

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

Severe illness is finally decreasing in the county, with the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping by more than 50%. The level of coronavirus in Pittsburgh-area sewage also continues to fall.

Statewide hospitalizations and cases are also going down.

While this is all promising data, people who are unvaccinated or who have weakened immune systems remain vulnerable to the virus.

This past week 16 people died from COVID-19. A total of 3,319 Allegheny County residents have died from the virus.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech COVID-19Allegheny County Health DepartmentTop Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Load More