COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater levels are all trending down in Allegheny County

For the third week in a row, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

There were 2,015 new infections last week, ending June 15; this is just over 600 fewer compared to the previous week. While the tally excludes results from at-home tests, it tracks with other indicators.

Severe illness is finally decreasing in the county, with the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping by more than 50%. The level of coronavirus in Pittsburgh-area sewage also continues to fall.

Statewide hospitalizations and cases are also going down.

While this is all promising data, people who are unvaccinated or who have weakened immune systems remain vulnerable to the virus.

This past week 16 people died from COVID-19. A total of 3,319 Allegheny County residents have died from the virus.

