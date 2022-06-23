© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA will carry NPR's live anchored coverage of a hearing by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Listen beginning at 3 p.m.
Allegheny County COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall

90.5 WESA | By Julia Zenkevich
Published June 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
The number of COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County has dropped for the fourth week in a row.

There were 1,648 new infections reported during the week ending June 22. That’s roughly 360 cases fewer than the previous week.

Those numbers don’t include positive results from at-home tests.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, 66 people were hospitalized in the last week. Six deaths were reported in the same timeframe, down steeply from 16 deaths the week before.

The levels of coronavirus in local wastewater also continued to decline between 10% and 20% daily, county health department officials reported. Omicron is still the dominant variant found in wastewater samples.

An estimated 72% of county residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated.

