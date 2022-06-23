© 2022 90.5 WESA
WESA will carry NPR's live anchored coverage of a hearing by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Listen beginning at 3 p.m.
Health, Science & Tech

Pittsburgh twin toddlers get the COVID vaccine, days after its authorization for little kids

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published June 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (3).JPG
1 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (3).JPG
Two-and-a-half-year-old Rosemary "Rosie" Cui sits on her mom, Katie Gavinski's lap during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for little kids on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Rosie and her twin brother, Milo, were two of the first toddlers to get their Moderna vaccine days after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (5).JPG
2 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (5).JPG
Milo Cui, 2, got his Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot after his twin sister, Rosie. Before he sat on the medical table, he spent the majority of the visit watching the fish in a nearby tank.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (4).JPG
3 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (4).JPG
Rosie Cui, 2, gives a high-five to Melissa Hanlon, a registered nurse at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Squirrel Hill.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (6).JPG
4 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (6).JPG
Rosie Cui, 2, waits while her brother, Milo, gets his COVID-19 vaccine. Their mother, Katie Gavinski, is a doctor who has been treating COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (9).jpg
5 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (9).jpg
Aviva Slayton, 2, points to the medical table in the lobby of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics as her mom, Bo Lebow, holds her.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (2).JPG
6 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (2).JPG
Rosemary "Rosie" Cui, 2, sits on her mom Katie Gavinski's lap and plays with a sticker that says she's been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (7).JPG
7 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (7).JPG
One-year-old Theo Seebruck sits on his mother, Anna Ahn's, lap as nurse Melissa Hanlon gives him a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in his right thigh.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby.JPG
8 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby.JPG
A vial of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine sits on a medical table next to syringes and stickers that state a patient has gotten their shot.
Katie Blackley
pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (8).JPG
9 of 9  — pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (8).JPG
Twins Milo and Rosie Cui, 2, leave through the child-sized door at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Squirrel Hill after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Katie Blackley

Twins Milo and Rosemary “Rosie” Cui were more interested in a large fish tank than being recognized as some of the first toddlers in Pittsburgh to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. During a media event Thursday, the two-and-a-half-year-olds in bright orange and blue N95 masks hopped on their mom, Katie Gavinski’s, lap as nurse Melissa Hanlon handed them a sticker and seamlessly gave the kids their first shot of the Moderna vaccine.

“This is a miracle,” said Gavinski, who is a doctor herself and has been caring for COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started. “We’re very excited for them to get to experience more of a normal life.”

pittsburgh upmc childrens kid toddler covid-19 covid vaccine vaccination shot medical nurse doctor pandemic baby (10).JPG
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Aviva Slayton, 2, was one of the first little children to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsburgh, just days after it was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The twins and other children younger than five were authorized for the vaccine by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week. The Thursday clinic was at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics (CCP) in Squirrel Hill. To prepare the kids for the shot, Gavinski said the family hyped up the whole experience to get the twins excited about the clinic visit. And it worked. The toddlers didn’t cry at all.

Gavinski said she’s encouraged other parents of young children to schedule their appointments and is excited for her kids to go in public without masks.

“It's kind of sad that they know that you need to wear a mask to go outside. So we're very excited for things to feel like pre-pandemic life,” Gavinski said.

One-year-old Theo Seebruck was next on the medical table, sitting on the lap of his mother, Anna Ahn. After nurse Hanlon gave him the shot quickly in his right leg, he flinched for a minute, then looked back at his mother without any tears before trying to grab reporters’ microphones.

“It's been such a long pandemic, and I'm just so excited to get him his vaccine today and protect him from COVID,” Ahn said.

Dr. David Wolfson, medical director of Children’s Community Pediatrics, said he’d heard from families eager to make an appointment for their children.

“This is a big day,” Wolfson said. “Parents have had to carry the burden of worry for years because they have to keep themselves healthy and worry about their own children.”

He added that while this UPMC facility was giving the Moderna shot, a Pfizer vaccine was also available in Pittsburgh. Clinics at CCP locations are available for existing patients of the system. However there will be a vaccination clinic for all children ages 6 months through 5 years next Wednesday, June 29 at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Bloomfield. It will take place from 4-6 p.m. and parents can register here.

Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer and host of our Good Question! series and podcast. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
