Allegheny County reports a slight uptick in COVID-19 numbers

For the first time in more than a month, COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County increased, according to a weekly report from the county’s health department.

There were 1,719 new cases reported this past week, ending Wednesday, or 71 more compared to the previous week. These numbers exclude the 90 positive at-home tests that were self-reported to the county health department.

Despite the increase in COVID-19 infections, wastewater analysis shows that coronavirus levels in Pittsburgh-area sewage continue to decline. Sampling shows that Omicron remains the dominant variant.

Hospitalizations also dropped, with 57 reported last week, down from the 66 reported the week before that. Also last week, eight people died from COVID-19.

Allegheny County residents seeking COVID-19 advice or help — such as where to access vaccines or tests — should contact the county’s health department starting Friday, July 1.

Since September 2020, those inquiries have been directed to the United Way of Southwest Pennsylvania’s PA 2-1-1 line.

“A lot of times, especially during case surges, residents did not know what to do or where to go for resources,” said health department director Dr. Debra Bogen. “The United Way filled that void and provided crucial, accurate, and supportive information.”

But since the waning of the omicron variant surge, the department says that, “The number of daily calls has dwindled to less than 10, a manageable amount.

