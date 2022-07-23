Thousands of Pittsburgh-area homes and businesses lost power after Saturday afternoon storms

People across the Pittsburgh area lost power on Saturday afternoon after severe storms passed through the region.

As of 7:00 pm on Saturday, more than 11,000 Duquesne Light customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties were still without power. The utility said that it has deployed extra crews to assess damages “and will work around the clock to safely restore outages as quickly as possible.”

Among the most affected communities are Ross Township, O’Hara Township and Indiana Township. Some 670 customers in downtown Pittsburgh also continue to be without power.

During the afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning due to the threat of 70-mile-an-hour winds and quarter-size hail. By early evening that warning was canceled as the extreme weather had moved out of the region, though thunderstorms remain likely.

