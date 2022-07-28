© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in Allegheny County, but case counts are up

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published July 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
mckees rocks family health center care medical community coronavirus testing (2).jpeg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

COVID-19 hospitalizations were down in Allegheny County, but case counts are up—a reversal from last week’s report from the Allegheny County Health Department.

The number of new hospital admissions fell by nearly 70%. But there were also 2,623 new infections reported to the county health department, an increase of nearly 500 from the week before.

The health department does not include at-home tests in its official count of COVID-19 infections. Rather, the county’s number comprises the positive results submitted by hospitals, clinics and mobile testing sites. Therefore, the number of new cases is an unreliable measure of viral transmission.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

While the hospitalization and case data paint a muddy picture, wastewater offers clearer context. From July 14-22, concentrations of the coronavirus in Pittsburgh-area sewage increased daily, between 3% and 8%. Omicron continues to be the dominant variant.

However, this wastewater analysis lags a week behind other factors public health officials consult to gauge viral transmission, such as hospitalizations and case counts. But taken together, all three metrics show that COVID-19 remains a risk to Allegheny County residents.

Tags

Health, Science & Tech COVID-19Allegheny County Health DepartmentTop Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Load More