Health, Science & Tech

Need a walker? Pittsburgh nonprofits team up to offer free home health care items

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
The Blessing Board's Rick Bender and Jeanna Wiederstein move a walker in the group's warehouse in Shaler Township.
India Krug
Rick Bender, Jeanna Wiederstein, Emily McGuire and Rich Garland stand in front of items that they'll be packaging up for people in the region.
India Krug
Two local nonprofits are teaming up to give away free home health care items like walkers, bathing stools and rollators to people who need them but can’t afford them.

Many home health items are not covered by private insurance or Medicare, said Rich Garland, executive director of The Blessing Board and Angela Garcia, executive director of Global Links.

Items such as bathing benches and rollators “allow people to live independently and safely,” Garcia said. “And so, to us, it makes sense that everyone has access to these.”

Angela Garcia, a supplier with Global Links, folds medical assistance items into boxes for distribution.

The items will be available for pickup at The Blessing Board’s two local locations, in Shaler and West Mifflin.

The groups are also seeking donations of such items as well.

The collaboration between The Blessing Board, a furniture bank, and Global Links, which rescues surplus medical materials, was several years in the making, leaders of both organizations said.

“There is a lot of surplus available when families lose a loved one, or treatments change, or injuries heal. And we were receiving that literally by the truckloads every few months,” Garcia said.

Wheelchairs and incontinence briefs sit in The Blessing Board warehouse.

Garland said he still recalls how Garcia pitched him on the idea of working together several years ago.

“She said, ‘Well, you do clunky stuff really well, so how about you consider durable medical equipment? Because there's nobody in the community doing that.’”

To request home care equipment, visit https://blessingboard.org/ and complete an online application. A scheduler will reach out to arrange a pick-up time.

To donate equipment, visit https://globallinks.org/ways-to-give/donate-medical-supplies/

Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
