Health, Science & Tech

It's official: Excela and Butler Health have merged

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published January 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
A vehicle moves along a driveway behind a sign on the campus of Butler Memorial Hospital, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Butler, Pa.

Two western Pennsylvania medical systems have officially merged into one network that now provides health care to 750,000 Pennsylvanians.

Butler Health System and Excela Health announced plans to join forces in early June 2022. The Butler County-based medical provider spans north of Pittsburgh. Excela’s footprint spreads southwest of the city.

The new, yet-to-be-named organization comprises five hospitals – located in Butler, Greensburg, Latrobe, Mount Pleasant and Clarion – along with a host of outpatient services, including primary care offices in some 30 communities.

Though the Westmoreland County-headquartered Excela is the larger of the two medical networks, a joint press release states that Butler Health CEO Ken DeFurio is helming the new system.

“A merger process of this magnitude is very complex and requires an approach that is highly thoughtful and diligent,” said DeFurio. “We can now continue our focus on integrated governance, executive structure and other elements that are key to effective and efficient delivery of care.”

Excela’s former CEO, John Sphon will remain on as a trustee: “This is a watershed moment in the history of our respective organizations. It marks a turning point that will change the landscape of healthcare in our region.”

The new system reportedly employs 7,300 people.

Health, Science & Tech Top Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
