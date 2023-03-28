© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech

Watch out for pets. They're more likely to bite than wild animals, according to Allegheny County

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published March 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Julie Boden perfect cat 2.jpeg
Sarah Boden
/
90.5 WESA
Bites from cats account for nearly 20% of all animal-bite incidents in Allegheny County in 2021, according to a report from the county health department. More than 75% of bites were from dogs

If you’ve been bitten by an animal in Allegheny County, it was probably a dog — or maybe a cat.

Pets were the most commonly reported source of bites from mammals, according to recently released data from the county health department. Of the more than 2,258 bite incidents in Allegheny County in 2021, the department finds that 85% involved these two companion animals.

Because humans are more likely to interact with pets than other animals, it makes sense that these bites are more frequent, says Dr. LuAnn Brink, the health department's chief epidemiologist. For example, people often catch teeth when playing with a pet or trying to break up a fight between animals.

The good news is that it's extremely rare for pets to have rabies — a deadly virus found in mammals only. When a bite does occur, the health department doesn't take the pet away; instead, owners are asked to watch the dog, cat or, in one case, hamster for signs of illness.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

"Just keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't get sick," said Brink, who also cautions patients to monitor their kids around animals, including domesticated ones.

Only 5% of bite incidents recorded in the report were from wild animals, which are more likely to carry rabies: bats, rats, groundhogs, raccoons, chipmunks, squirrels and rabbits. Depending on the circumstance, a person might need to get the rabies vaccine after a bite incident, though Pennsylvania's last case of rabies in a human occurred in 1984.

The virus is secreted in the saliva and causes a disease that is almost always fatal. Rabies attacks the central nervous system, causing acute inflammation of the brain.

"You should definitely stay away from wild animals," said Brink.

It can take up to 50 days for symptoms to appear, though the disease is 100% preventable if people get treatment before signs of illness appear. Less than 3% of the people bitten by animals in 2021 needed post-exposure rabies care.

Other medical concerns include bacterial infections, such as tetanus, and injuries.

Bites from large dog breeds were overrepresented in the data, which often comes from emergency departments and law enforcement agencies. The report says while big dogs may be more aggressive, the disproportionate number of these bigger pets might be because their bites are more severe.

Tags
Health, Science & Tech Top Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More