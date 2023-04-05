© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

Carnegie Mellon University is sending a student-developed rover to the moon in May

90.5 WESA | By Zoe Fuller
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
A lunar rover rolls over a practice landscape
1 of 7  — IRIS lunar rover carnegie mellon university space research engineering exploration science moon specimen STEM launch (14).jpeg
Carnegie Mellon University's Iris lunar rover is the first of its kind in terms of its tiny size, weight and student-development.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
Carnegie Mellon University researchers work on their IRIS lunar rover.
Carnegie Mellon University researchers work on their IRIS lunar rover.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
Carnegie Mellon University researchers observe the IRIS lunar rover.
Carnegie Mellon University researchers observe the IRIS lunar rover.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
Carnegie Mellon University researchers at the event for the completion of their IRIS lunar rover.
Carnegie Mellon University researchers at the event for the completion of their IRIS lunar rover.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
The testing site at Carnegie Mellon University for the IRIS lunar rover.
The testing site at Carnegie Mellon University for the IRIS lunar rover.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
A Carnegie Mellon University researcher works on the IRIS lunar rover.
A Carnegie Mellon University researcher works on the IRIS lunar rover.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA
A Carnegie Mellon University researcher works on the IRIS lunar rover.
A Carnegie Mellon University researcher works on the IRIS lunar rover.
Zoe Fuller / 90.5 WESA

A group of Carnegie Mellon University undergraduate and graduate students have recently unveiled the completion of their project, the Iris rover. Iris is a lunar rover built over more than three years, and by more than 300 students, as the first university-developed rover.

Iris program manager Raewyn Duvall said the rover will work to provide valuable information for future projects.

“There's a lot of lunar surface data that we’ll be getting, as well as showing that rovers of this size can survive. That's always been a big question with the space community — if something this size really can survive, [and] is useful for being able to send up multitudes of these for the same cost as one large rover.”

The Iris rover is first of its kind in terms of size, weight and origin. Iris weighs in at only 2 kilograms, and is approximately as large as a shoebox. It is also the first American robotic lunar rover. Iris will mark many firsts for not only CMU’s aerospace department, but aerospace development nationally.

CMU will continue its work in aerospace engineering with its next rover, MoonRanger. Whereas Iris will land near the moon’s equator, MoonRanger is headed to the South Pole to study ice formation.

The Iris project will also be commemorated in an upcoming exhibit at the Smithsonian. A miniature replica of Iris was created by the CMU student team, and will be showcased alongside the projects Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lander.

Iris will be launched on May 4th.

Zoe is WESA's newsroom intern for the spring. A senior at the University of Pittsburgh, Zoe is completing her BA in English Writing and Film and Media Studies.
