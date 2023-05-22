© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

Western Pa.'s third-largest health system has a fresh name and new branding

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published May 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
A sign for Butler Memorial Hospital.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler, Pa. is part of the newly-named Independence Health System.

The third-largest medical system in Western Pennsylvania finally has a new name — and logo.

The medical network now known as Independence Health System formed earlier this year following the merger of Butler Health System and Excela Health. The union was announced last June and completed on Jan. 1, 2023: It includes five hospitals located in Butler, Clarion and Westmoreland counties, along with primary care facilities in some 30 communities.

Independence Health CEO Ken DeFurio, who had headed Butler Health before the merger, says when the health systems joined forces, the goal was to create a distinct health care choice for patients in western Pennsylvania.

“As the new name denotes, we offer a scope of services and clinical programs that is locally based, locally controlled, and available to patients without having the need for them or their families to travel long distances,” said DeFurio.

In addition to a fresh moniker, Independence Health has a new logo — a medical cross surrounded by circles, representing the interconnectedness of physicians, nurses, and other staff who care for patients.

Independence Health says it serves some 750,000 patients and employs 7,300 people, which includes nearly 1,000 health care providers.

Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA.
