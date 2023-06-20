© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech

UPMC set to acquire Washington Health System

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published June 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
Washington Health System's Washington Hospital.
Screenshot
/
Google Street View
Washington Health System's Washington Hospital will become part of UPMC, provided the acquisition of Washington Health is approved by regulators.

The state’s largest medical network is acquiring Washington Health System.

Earlier this month, Washington Health and UPMC’s board of directors signed a non-binding letter of intent to negotiate the integration. Washington Health’s CEO Brook Ward says the last three years have been economically difficult and that joining UPMC will ensure access to high-quality medical care for the residents of Greene and Washington counties.

“UPMC has been a great business partner with us in many joint ventures. And they have a proven track record of growing and often expanding health care services, such as our own,” said Ward in a video message posted to the health system’s Facebook page.

When asked for comment, UPMC referred WESA to Washington Health’s press release which notes that the two health systems already share a host of clinical services including pediatric, obstetric and oncology care.

As the acquisition must still be approved by regulators, there is not yet a transition date. In the meantime, Ward says it will be business as usual at Washington Health’s two hospitals in Greene and Washington counties — same goes for its 40-plus out-patient locations.

UPMC’s medical network comprises 40 hospitals and some 800 doctors’ offices and out-patient clinics. It also has health insurance and commercialization arms, making UPMC the largest medical provider and largest non-governmental employer in the state of Pennsylvania.

The tentative acquisition of Washington Health by UPMC comes at the heels of the January merger of two other Western Pennsylvania health systems. Now called Independence Health System, Excela and Butler Health Systems first announced plans to consolidate in June 2022, due in part to a desire to decrease costs.

Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio where she covered a range of issues, including the 2016 Iowa Caucuses.
