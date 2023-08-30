Allegheny County receives $1.85 million from CDC to improve services for people with dementia

The Allegheny County Health Department has received a multi-year federal grant to support people with Alzheimer's disease and related dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will distribute $1.85 million over the course of five years.

Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death in Allegheny County, according to 2020 data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Research shows the disease disproportionately impacts people who are Black or low-income.

The county health department and its partner organizations will use the grant to develop and implement a strategic plan over the next five years. The goal is to improve support services for Allegheny County’s elders and to address health equity and risk factors associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, with particular focus on Black and low-income communities.

Because the baby boomer population is aging, a larger number of older adults is projected to be diagnosed with diseases that cause cognitive decline. Advocates say finding solutions now will prevent many poor outcomes and help individuals and their families have a higher quality of life.