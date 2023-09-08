Second annual “Light the Night Gold” supports pediatric cancer research

On Friday night at Allegheny Landing Park, Noah’s Legacy Foundation will be hosting the 2nd annual “Light the Night Gold.” This event seeks to provide fundraising and raise awareness for those struggling with pediatric cancer.

Several local nonprofits will be present at the event, including the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Alex’s Lemonade Stand and the Anya Elyse La Mar Foundation. Many proceeds will go toward pediatric cancer research.

The event will include food and entertainment, including live music from the bands Copperstone, Reliable Child, and Kahone Concept. Pittsburgh’s pro soccer team the Riverhounds will be present, with the team mascot, AMO; players will be signing mini soccer balls. There will also be a balloon artist and face painter.

In addition to the fundraising, several buildings in Pittsburgh will be lit up in gold to support the event, including UPMC Children’s Hospital and the Highmark building. There will also be a drone show with golden lights as part of an effort to create a golden skyline for the evening.

Noah’s Legacy Foundation will be providing treat bags with flashlights and glowsticks to children and families on the oncology floor at UPMC Children’s Hospital who can’t make it to the event.

Activities take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.