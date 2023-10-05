Scam Alert: Pa. Medicaid recipients warned to watch out for predatory text messages

A scam is targeting people with Medicaid insurance, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which oversees the program.

DHS says scammers first make contact via text message, identifying themselves as "Health Services," "Health Solutions," or "Innovative Partners" and instruct the potential victim to call them.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Image of text message from scammers.

Once the Medicaid beneficiary calls, the scammer claims their policy has been terminated and that they must pay additional premiums. Then, they ask for payment information and imply that failure to provide this sensitive information will result in the person not having their Medicaid application renewed.

This scam comes as Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services has been reaching out to Medicaid recipients about renewing their coverage. COVID-19-era policies are ending, so people must re-enroll in Medicaid for the first time in about three years.

"If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam," said DHS Sec. Dr. Val Arkoosh.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Image of the premium invoice that scammers send to potential victims.

It's understandable why some people might be tricked — DHS does send informational text messages and phone calls to people who enrolled in Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and other benefits. These communications inform people about program changes or upcoming renewal dates.

The department will never request specific personal information or ask for details about a person's benefits, such as the amount of nutrition assistance a person is authorized to receive. Any links included in a text will be to official websites ending in ".gov" or ".org" — such as the department's or the Compass benefits websites.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact the DHS Office of Income Maintenance.