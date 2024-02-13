© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

While touring West Penn hospital, Yellen says health care is an economic issue

90.5 WESA | By Sarah Boden
Published February 13, 2024 at 6:13 PM EST
Five people wearing white lab coats stand in a semicircle in a hospital hallway.
Sarah Boden
/
90.5 WESA
U.S. Rep. Summer Lee (second from left) and U.S. treasury secretary Janet Yellen (right) listen to Dr. David L. Bartlett speak during a visit to West Penn Hospital as Dr. Howard Edington and hospital president Dr. Brian Johnson look on.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen toured West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh on Tuesday morning alongside U.S. Congresswoman Summer Lee.

Yellen was touting the Biden administration’s policy wins, with a special focus on health care which she said is an economic issue.

According to the health policy nonprofit KFF, nearly one in 10 adults are saddled with are saddled with medical debt. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that more than 8% of Americans, between 18 and 64, report not taking prescription medication due to the cost.

“The president and I believe it’s unacceptable that some Americans need to choose between their health and other needs, like putting food on the table,” said Yellen.

Yellen pointed to the uninsurance rate, which last year dropped to 7.7%, a historic low. Some of this can be attributed to the Inflation Reduction Act, which lowered costs of monthly premiums on health insurance exchanges by expanding tax credits. The Biden administration wants to make these cost-savings permanent, said Yellen.

WESA Inbox Edition Newsletter

Start your morning with today's news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania.

For Medicare beneficiaries, the IRA also caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month and makes certain vaccines available with no out-of-pocket costs.

Beyond the IRA, the Biden administration is working to give American consumers more predictability and control of their finances by protecting them from medical debt, surprise billing and misleading insurance products, said Yellen.

West Penn has a nurses’ union and is part of Allegheny Health Network not UPMC — the latter has been criticized in Democratic circles for having anti-labor practices.
Tags
Health, Science & Tech Top Story
Sarah Boden
Sarah Boden covers health and science for 90.5 WESA. Before coming to Pittsburgh in November 2017, she was a reporter for Iowa Public Radio. As a contributor to the NPR-Kaiser Health News Member Station Reporting Project on Health Care in the States, Sarah's print and audio reporting frequently appears on NPR and KFF Health News.
See stories by Sarah Boden
Load More