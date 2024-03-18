© 2024 90.5 WESA
As the its senior populations grows, Pennsylvania seeks feedback on its Aging Master Plan

90.5 WESA | By Kate Giammarise
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
An elderly man and woman hold hands and walk down a hallway at a nursing home.
Matt Rourke
/
AP

Pennsylvania’s Department of Aging is seeking comments from the public on its draft master plan. Officials say the 10-year-plan will guide the development of policies to meet the needs of the commonwealth’s rapidly growing senior population.

Pennsylvanians over the age of 60 will soon outnumber those under the age of 20, according to data from the department.

The plan, Aging Our Way, PA, looks at housing, transportation, participation, health, employment and other measures of well-being, as well as caregiver support.

The plan was drafted after an executive order from Gov. Josh Shapiro last year ordering the department to make a plan to best “promote the health, well-being, and quality of life of Pennsylvania’s aging population.”

The plan was developed after a number of meetings and more than 200 listening sessions around the state, includingseveral in and around Pittsburgh.

The state is accepting public comments on the draft until March 20. More informationis available here
Kate Giammarise
Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She can be reached at kgiammarise@wesa.fm or 412-697-2953.
