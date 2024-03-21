Allegheny County lawmakers plan bipartisan effort to raise home care wages

Home care workers allow aging and disabled Pennsylvanians to live independently by assisting with daily tasks, like eating, bathing and medication management.

But this critical workforce isn’t paid well. A 2022 study in the journal “Health Affairs” finds nearly one in five personal care aides live below the poverty threshold: the income level that, according to the federal government, people must earn to meet their basic needs.

A bipartisan effort from two state lawmakers from Allegheny County is attempting to raise the wages of home care aides, ideally drawing people into a workforce that’s needed to care for Pennsylvania's aging population.

Democratic Rep. Jessica Benham and Republican Rep. Jason Ortitay, who also represents part of Washington County, are drafting the bill that has yet to be introduced. The legislation will mandate that home care agencies spend at least 80% of the public funding they receive on worker compensation. It will also require yearly reporting from the agencies to document the use of taxpayer dollars.

“We must increase accountability and transparency within the industry to ensure public dollars are not subsidizing corporate greed, while also creating incentives for mission-driven employers who go above and beyond when investing in their workforce,” said a memorandum announcing the bill.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics finds that the median wage for a personal care worker is $14.51 an hour — lower than starting pay for many jobs in retail and food service.

Home care worker Francis Adams of Washington County said he earns just $13.50 an hour caring for a man with multiple sclerosis. Adams, who has testified about home care wages before Congress, said he also works a second job in retail since home care doesn’t pay enough; but that he remains in the industry because he finds it fulfilling.

“You help people, you help save lives, and you help them stay independent and happy and in their homes,” he said.

Adams warned that if reforms aren’t brought to the home care industry, there won’t be enough workers to provide the critical care and support that thousands of Pennsylvanians rely on.

