Allegheny Valley Hospital nurses OK new contract with AHN, West Penn nurses reach tentative deal

Nurses and hospital workers at Allegheny Valley Hospital approved a new 3-year union contract Monday night with Allegheny Health Network (AHN).

Union members will see an average 16% pay increase, and by the end of the contract, wages will climb to $40 per hour for most nurses and $20 per hour for most housekeepers, patient care technicians and other union hospital workers.

The new agreement also protects worker health benefits, adds nursing assistant positions and includes hospital safety measures, such as a weapons detection system at the main entrance.

The workers are represented by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

Last night's agreement was reached shortly before a planned vote to set a strike date.

Nurses at West Penn Hospital also reached a tentative agreement with AHN for a new union contract Monday night, after voting to authorize a strike in late August.

West Penn nurses will vote on their contract Wednesday, Sept. 11.