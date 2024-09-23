Americans can order free COVID-19 tests beginning this month
Starting this month, Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed to their homes.
U.S. households will be able to order as many as four nasal swab tests at COVIDTests.gov when the federal program reopens. The U.S. Health and Human Services agency overseeing the program has not yet given an exact date when ordering can begin.
An agency spokesperson has said the tests will detect current virus strains and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season, when families and friends gather for celebrations.
U.S. regulators last month approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to combat the recent virus strains and, hopefully, forthcoming winter ones, as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has recommended this fall’s shot for everyone age 6 months and older.
While most Americans have some degree of immunity from prior infections or vaccinations or both, that protection wanes. Last fall’s shots targeted a different part of the coronavirus family tree, a strain that’s no longer circulating.
WESA ensures everyone has easy access to accurate coverage of events and issues. And that’s never been more important than it is these days. Keeping our region well-informed is at the heart of WESA’s public mission.
You hear in-depth reporting and rich context on vital issues and stories that can take months to develop. We bring you diverse viewpoints to consider the week’s key issues. This wouldn’t be possible without people in the community stepping up to help make it happen.
A gift to WESA is a gift to our community. WESA makes life better by fostering change, helping people express themselves, and facilitating greater understanding among groups and people. So many people benefit, and your gift will mean others continue to have access to important information.
Your gift of $10 a month, or any other amount, makes this work a reality.
Bill O'Driscoll
Arts & Culture Reporter