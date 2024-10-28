© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Western Psych nurses in Pittsburgh celebrate new contract with UPMC

90.5 WESA | By Susan Scott Peterson,
Glynis Board
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:12 PM EDT
A nurse stands at a podium with a sign that reads "UPMC: Do your part to address the mental health crisis!"
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA
John Hobdy, a nurse at Western Psych, said he and his colleagues are operating on "less than a skeleton crew."

Nurses at UPMC's Western Psychiatric hospital announced a new union contract Sunday.

The contract raises the minimum wage rate for nurses with a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from $31.65 to $40.25 per hour over the course of the three-year contract. Additional raises for years of service and professional development are also provided for.

"[T]he guaranteed minimum raises, longevity increases to reward years of service, and improved pay for a clinical ladder, provide nurses the opportunity for average raises of 35%, with the highest raises totaling 44% by the end of the contract," according to an SEIU news release. Western Psych nurses are represented by the SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union.

Earlier in October, Western Psych nurses voted to authorize a strike after UPMC closed several beds at the Oakland hospital due to understaffing and high turnover.

On Tuesday, Western Psych nurses plan to rally mental health advocates, elected officials and union nurses from other hospitals in front of UPMC headquarters to call on executives to improve contracts for nurses throughout UPMC's system.
Tags
Health, Science & Tech Top Story
Susan Scott Peterson
Susan Scott Peterson is an audio producer and writer whose journalism, radio and literary work have appeared with Vox Media, New Hampshire Public Radio, Allegheny Front, The Texas Observer and The Rumpus.
See stories by Susan Scott Peterson
Glynis Board
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 17 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
See stories by Glynis Board
WESA Voter Guide

Load More