Prevent illness, support behavioral health, avoid injuries: How to stay healthy through the holidays

It’s that time of year again — dinner menus are being finalized, decorations are going up and travel plans are getting made as people look forward to celebrating the winter holidays at events or with family and friends.

Amid all that merriment, Greater Philadelphia health experts are reminding people there are actions they can take to stay physically and mentally healthy throughout the next several weeks.



Preventing illness

When it comes to illness this season, health providers are looking at the big three: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

There are vaccines for all three viral diseases and it’s not too late for anyone to get their shots, said Gayle Mendoza, clinical program manager of the COVID-19 Containment Program at the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

“It does take a couple weeks to build up that level of protection, so as we’re approaching the holiday season, now is really a good time so that you are protected and you protect the family and friends around you,” she said.

Vaccines for COVID and the flu are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. RSV vaccines are available for seniors and pregnant women. There’s also an RSV antibody treatment for babies born during, or entering into, their first winter season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this respiratory season for adults 65 and older, and people who are severely immunocompromised.

Mendoza said it’s important to remember that the vaccines do not fully prevent infection but are effective in reducing severe illness that could cause someone to become hospitalized.

In addition to vaccines, Mendoza said basic hygiene practices go a long way in limiting illness at gatherings.

“It’s covering your coughs and sneezes frequently, washing your hands with soap and water and cleaning commonly touched surfaces,” she said. “People can, of course, wear a mask when indoors, and people should feel empowered to do so if that’s what their choice is.”

Many of these viruses can pass from person to person through airborne particles, so Mendoza said party hosts may want to open up some windows and use fans or air conditioning units to keep fresh moving indoors.

If people are going to a holiday event where there will be family members or friends who are vulnerable to illness because of age or medical conditions, Lora Siegmann Werner, interim director of the Delaware County Health Department, said people can take an at-home rapid test before heading out.

“It can help you identify whether you really are not just feeling tired, but coming down with something, and you may want to behave a little differently,” Werner said.

“And if you’re really not feeling well, just keep yourself away from your loved ones, especially when you’re most symptomatic,” Werner said. “Stay home.”

Mendoza said people can return to normal activities after 24 hours if their symptoms are improving and they are fever-free without the help of fever-reducing medications.

Internal medicine Dr. Laura Lee Picciano, of Main Line Health, said it’s also important to keep general health a priority during this time.

“We’re doing everything except for probably taking care of our own needs,” she said. “We’re trying to go to parties, purchase presents, cooking, celebrating and all that’s fine. However, you don’t want to get too run down.”



Supporting mental and behavioral health

This can be an exciting time of year for many, but Picciano said that may not be the case for people who are experiencing grief, loss and isolation, or struggling with mental health and substance use.

Research shows that the colder months and holidays can trigger mental health crises, drug overdoses and relapses into alcohol addiction.

“I think that it’s very important to recognize that when somebody is suffering around the holidays, that suffering could be worse,” she said. “It needs to be something that we normalize and discuss and get patients care that they need.”

If people feel like they’re already struggling with their feelings around the upcoming holidays or can anticipate problems, Picciano recommends reaching out to a therapist or health provider to make an appointment ahead of time, before things escalate.

“Because one of the things that we do see is it’s harder and harder to get providers nowadays, especially psychiatric care,” she said. “So, if this is starting to go on, don’t wait for a week to see if the holiday spirit is going to kick in. Call now.”

Everyone can also seek immediate help through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Callers are connected to counselors at local crisis centers who can work to provide either emergency assistance or help coordinate connections to longer-term care.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.



Avoiding injuries and foodborne illness

The holidays can be a food lover’s time to shine by whipping up something special or indulging in some dishes that only get made once a year. The last thing anyone wants to go home with is a foodborne illness.

Picciano said this can be easily avoided by following food safety recommendations.

“Just be very careful if you’re preparing food, that you’re following all sorts of guidelines: the washing of the hands, how we’re storing the food, how we’re cleaning the vessels we put our food in, is the food fresh, where we are getting it from,” she said.

And while people are jumping at the chance to string lights, hang garlands or dig out some decorations from storage, Picciano said people should take their time, be cautious and know their physical limits and abilities.

“We see injuries because we’re putting things up, we’re lifting boxes, we’re doing all sorts of things. We’re seeing sprains, strains, falls, too,” she said. “And don’t forget that in the next couple of weeks, we are going to continue to have colder temperatures, and if we ever do get some moisture, that’s a perfect setup for ice, and ice is hard to detect sometimes.”

Picciano said it’s also worth keeping in mind that snow removal and shoveling can be dangerous for anyone with underlying medical conditions or chronic issues.

“It’s concerning, obviously, for heart attacks,” she said. “So those with coronary vascular disease, or even undiagnosed, and you start getting chest pain, tightness, shortness of breath, a feeling of just unease if you’re shoveling or lightheadedness, it might be good idea to stop what you’re doing and seek help immediately.”

