The University of Pittsburgh to target women's health disparities with new global analytics center

The University of Pittsburgh has launched a new $20 million global research center designed to combine health care data and artificial intelligence to improve women’s health. The Vijayalakshmi Innovation Center in Women’s Health Analytics and Research (VIHAR) could play a future role in countering health care disparities for women across the world, Pitt officials said at a press conference Monday.

“This is [the] day when we begin our great adventure in creating the next level of AI-driven technologies for health sciences and the transformation of health care,” said Anantha Shekhar, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and John and Gertrude Petersen Dean of the School of Medicine at Pitt.

“Issues facing women and girls are underrepresented in medical research, which results in fewer treatments available for them,” he said. VIHAR will coalesce communities of researchers to develop AI tools to better analyze women’s health outcomes.

The center will create virtual representations of women and girls generated by patient, population and other real-time data — referred to as digital health twins — to develop predictive models that could help health care providers treat diseases before they fully develop. The digital twins will model health trajectories of women and girls across every stage of life while incorporating social and cultural contexts.

“The vision is to become the world’s library… of knowledge and insights of how women can be kept well,” said Vanathi Gopalakrishnan, a professor of biomedical informatics and the founding director of VIHAR. Beyond centralizing global data about women’s health, Gopalakrishnan said the algorithms created in her lab could also innovate new medical treatments.

Though based in Pittsburgh, the center will be a women’s health care data resource for medical researchers across the globe. Pitt officials said the landmark initiative is designed to reduce health disparities experienced by women everywhere.

Throughout history, women have been poorly represented in medical research and clinical trials, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. A 2022 study found that women were underrepresented in trials compared to their share of a disease population. In cancer trials, where 51% of patients are female, only 41% of clinical trial participants were female.

Gopalakrishnan said those numbers play out negatively for women confronting a myriad of medical issues, including cardiovascular disease. While both men and women experience chest pains as a hallmark symptom of a heart attack, women are more likely to have less common symptoms like indigestion or shortness of breath.

“Many women present to the [doctor’s] office and they’re not taken seriously,” she said. “The reason is because theirs are not classic symptoms… and they’re sent home and could have a heart attack.”

That disparity inspired the founders of Vizzhy Inc., an India-based software company that develops AI analytics for metabolic diseases and generates personalized care plans for its users. Founders and siblings Dr. Vishnu Vardhan and Harsha Vardhini said they want to confront a global problem by partnering with Pitt.

“Women and girls from Pittsburgh to my hometown in India suffer from a lack of understanding about the issues that uniquely affect their health and wellness,” Vardhan said.

Vardhan and Vardhini’s financial contribution made the overall $20 million investment possible, a Pitt spokesperson said. The center is named after Vardhan and Vardhini’s mother.

“Our mother struggles mightily with diabetes and should not have to. Her condition is what encouraged my brother and me to create our company,” Vardhini said, adding that the center “has the potential to make life better for millions of women and girls by harnessing the knowledge we already have to create new discoveries and better global health.”

The center will pull data from medical devices, wearable technology and hospital systems to create its initial algorithms. Further data will be compiled from medical universities around the world to create the center’s database.

The next phase of the initiative will involve recruiting staff and building up laboratory resources to enhance and analyze vast amounts of health data.

In a release, Pitt said the center is “part of a concerted and larger effort at the University of Pittsburgh to intensify the use of computational tools and analytics for the benefit of everyone’s health.”

Pitt Chancellor Joan Gabel told the crowd gathered Monday that VIHAR builds on the university’s legacy established by famous alumni Jonas Salk and Thomas Starzl.

“[VIHAR] is really going to make an incredible difference for countless women and girls to live healthier and happier lives and close gaps that should never exist in the first place.”