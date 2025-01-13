Deadline to enroll in Pennsylvania health insurance is Jan. 15

The deadline is fast approaching for Pennsylvanians to sign up for health insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Residents have until Wednesday, Jan. 15 to sign up for health care coverage offered through Pennie, the state-based insurance exchange. The open enrollment period is one of the only times people can shop for new plans or make changes for 2025.

More than 435,000 customers enrolled for health insurance on the state marketplace in 2024, a 17% increase compared to 2023. That increase was part of a historic 21.3 million people who selected Affordable Care Act insurance plans nationwide last year.

So far this year, nearly 24 million people have enrolled, federal officials said last week.

Pennie is available for anyone who does not get health coverage from their employer or through a government program like Medicaid or Medicare.

Open enrollment began in November. In Pennsylvania, people who enrolled before Dec. 15 were covered starting Jan. 1. Those who enroll by the Wednesday deadline will be covered starting Feb. 1.

“Open enrollment is such an important time — if you wait to get sick or injured, it will be too late to enroll in a health plan,” Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley said in a November release announcing the open enrollment period. “We want all Pennsylvanians to have the protection afforded by high-quality health coverage and Pennie is here to help you find it.”

All health plans available through Pennsylvania’s Pennie program provide access to a range of medical services including hospitalization, prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services.

Pennsylvanians looking for health coverage through Pennie can visit the Pennie website or call Pennie customer service at 844-844-8040 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.