Identity & Community

Medical Workers Kneel In Memory Of George Floyd, One Year After His Death

90.5 WESA | By Jason Phox
Published May 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
White coats for black lives racial justice george floyd
Ashton Jones
/
90.5 WESA
Medical workers kneel outside of UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland as part of a White Coats for Black Lives demonstration on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Today marks one year since George Floyd was murdered under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. To remember him and protest racism and police brutality, hospital staff gathered outside UPMC Presbyterian in Oakland and knelt in silence.

The medical workers took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing how long former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd. University of Pittsburgh emergency medicine professor Dr. Rickquel Tripp said more progress toward racial justice is needed.

“There's still much more to go. But I do think, as you can see … we really stood in unity and kneeled together,” Tripp said. “So I think that was definitely a good testament that we are having some progress.”

She said the medical community has a role in addressing racism, especially in health care, adding that with state Rep. Ed Gainey poised to become Pittsburgh’s first Black mayor, the city does appear to be taking a big step toward racial equity.

George Floyd protest racial social justice rally medical workers
Ashton Jones
George Floyd protest social justice medical workers
Ashton Jones
George Floyd protest medical workers
Ashton Jones
George Floyd social justice protest
Ashton Jones
White coats for Black lives matter
Ashton Jones
medical workers Black lives matter George Floyd protests
Ashton Jones

Identity & Community George Floyd Pittsburgh Protests
Jason Phox
I am a senior at Clarion University studying Integrated Journalism. I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and enjoy covering Pittsburgh-related news.
