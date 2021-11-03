© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Identity & Community

‘A powerhouse’: Pittsburgh activist Nique Craft has died

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley,
Kiley KoscinskiAriel Worthy
Published November 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT
Nique Craft Sept. 2 2020.jpg
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Nique Craft at a demonstration for Black lives on Sept. 2, 2020.

Nique Craft, an activist who rose to prominence during Pittsburgh’s Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, has died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reports they were found dead in their home Tuesday. They were 36. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Craft, known as Gam by those close to them, attended and organized protests against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last year. They advocated fiercely for solidarity and strengthening Pittsburgh’s Black and queer communities — Craft was Black and nonbinary themselves — and was a distinctive presence in crowds, often holding the megaphone or leading chants through city streets. Through that microphone, Craft challenged crowds to show their commitment to racial justice.

“If you’re not for the movement, I’m going to let you and everyone know who you’re down for,” Craft said during a Downtown Pittsburgh demonstration in support of Black trans women and femmes in September 2020. “If it’s not for Black skin in any shade it come in, y’all can get to steppin’. We don’t need you.”

Nique Craft - East Liberty June 1, 2020 - Ariel Worthy.jpeg
Ariel Worthy

A vocal critic of Mayor Bill Peduto’s administration, Craft was among the organizers of a June demonstration in East Liberty after which there was a confrontation with Pittsburgh Police. Their actions drew the attention of law enforcement again, when Craft, along with several other local leaders, faced charges of riot, harassment and other offenses stemming from a June 24 incident at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh during a protest.

They also attended an August rally outside of Peduto’s Point Breeze home where police later moved protesters into Mellon Park and deployed pepper spray.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Craft’s lawyer, Paul Jubas, wrote that “Nique was a profound lightning rod, during one of the most profound summers in any of our lives.”

Dannielle Brown, the mother of a Duquesne University student, who spent much of last year on a hunger strike, said Craft was one of the first people to visit her when she first arrived at Pittsburgh’s Freedom Corner.

“With [them] came a whole army, a whole village of people,” Brown said. “I credit Nique for setting up camp and providing me the security around the clock while I was sleeping outside.”

For 237 days, Brown was on a hunger strike to protest her son’s 2018 death at Duquesne. She credits Craft with helping bring attention to her cause.

“[Nique] was very influential in helping me with marches and organizing it,” Brown said. “[They were] a powerhouse.”

mellon park nique craft.jpg
Katie Blackley
Nique hugging a member of Black, Young and Educated during a 2020 demonstration.

While they were part of a movement that brought together activists and community leaders from around the city, Brown acknowledged Craft was sometimes criticized by other organizers.

“We all know [them] to be a firecracker,” Brown said. “They had some enemies out there. But I promise you, [their] enemies respected [them].”

Craft was also an active member of the South Side community, where they lived.

“They were a protector and a fighter,” Lissa Brennan, a neighbor and friend said. “They were tireless, they were selfless.”

Craft frequently organized fundraisers to help community members to keep up with utility, rent or medical bills. Craft was also the driving force behind a community gathering to honor beloved neighborhood personality Andrew “Kung Fu Joe” Anthony. When Anthony died in May, Brennan said Craft quickly put together a gathering at Color Park to honor him.

“That wasn’t something that, for Nique, was exceptional. That’s what they did,” Brennan said. “With both Nique and Kung Fu Joe gone, there’s a huge void in having those kind of protectors around.”

Tags

Identity & CommunityTop StoryNique CraftGeorge Floyd Pittsburgh Protests
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Kiley Koscinski
Kiley Koscinski is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She previously produced The Confluence and Morning Edition. Before coming to WESA, she worked as an assignment desk editor and producer at 1020 AM KDKA. She can be reached at kkoscinski@wesa.fm.
See stories by Kiley Koscinski
Ariel Worthy
Born and raised in Birmingham, Ala., Ariel finally made a “big move” 45 minutes down the interstate to the University of Alabama where she studied Journalism and International Studies. During her time in college she interned with Tuscaloosa News, a daily newspaper in her college town. After college, she got her first job back in her hometown with Birmingham Times, a weekly where she served as reporter and editor. Ariel made an even bigger move to Pittsburgh and joined the 90.5 WESA family as digital producer. She is adjusting to experiencing actual cold weather.
See stories by Ariel Worthy
Load More