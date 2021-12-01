Heinz Endowments president departing for new job

The president of the Heinz Endowments announced his plans on Wednesday to depart the job in February 2021.

Grant Oliphant became president of the $2 billion endowment in 2014. He oversaw the distribution of millions of dollars in grants each year and was known for his focus on creating grants to promote sustainability, creativity and learning.

“Under his leadership, the foundation became known nationally for its courageous use of its voice and the excellence of its grantmaking on behalf of better environmental policies, more sustainable and equitable economic practices, stronger supports and policies for military veterans, a rejuvenated commitment to the arts, and the advancement of a truly inclusive society and efforts to combat racism and other forms of social injustice,” endowment officials said in a statement.

Prior to joining the Heinz Endowment as president, Oliphant was the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Foundation from 2008 to 2014. He also worked for the Heinz Endowment as the communications director and the vice president of programs.

According to endowment officials, Oliphant played a “leading role” in the region’s pandemic response and economic recovery.

Oliphant will take a similar position next year at a foundation in San Diego.

Endowment officials say they will begin a national search for a new president soon.