Identity & Community

Pittsburgh will soon have 28 new firefighters, but they will no longer have to live in the city

90.5 WESA | By Maria Anto
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
1 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety5.jpg
Graduate Michael Welch and his wife, Madison, pose for a photo outside Teamster Temple in Lawrenceville.
Maria Anto
2 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety2.jpg
Twenty Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire graduates line up outside the ceremony hall.
Maria Anto
3 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety3.jpg
Twenty-eight firefighters graduated from the academy on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. They're the first cohort to join the bureau after a ruling that firefighters don't have to live in the City of Pittsburgh.
Maria Anto
4 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety4.jpg
Donald Knight's family celebrates his graduation from the academy on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Maria Anto
5 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety6.jpg
Battalion Chief Michael F. Riley shares welcoming remarks.
Maria Anto
6 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety7.jpg
A father and son embrace after the ceremony.
Maria Anto
7 of 7  — Pittsburgh fire fighters bureau graduation academy public safety.jpg
Friends and family gather in Teamster Temple for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire graduation ceremony.
Maria Anto

Twenty-eight firefighters graduated from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Friday morning. The ceremony was held at Teamster Temple in Lawrenceville. Family and friends crowded in the hall to celebrate the graduates' completion of 32 weeks of intense training.

The group is the first to graduate since city residency requirements were lifted for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Firefighters last week. The ruling came four years after the police residency requirements were lifted.

Donald Knight, a 30-year-old graduate from St. Clair Village, said he’s excited by the possibilities of the ruling.

“Now when I go to buy a house, I can look outside the city and not have to worry about living on a little street and not having enough yard for my kids to play,” Knight said.

Lt. Steve Sawczak said he thinks the change may increase the number of applicants to the academy. “Over the past several years we saw our applicant pool decline and for our prospective candidates, so they had to make some changes to meet the changing needs.”

Graduate Michael Welch, 24, of Brookline, said his grandfather inspired him to join the bureau.

“My youngest memories were being up at ‘26,’ which is Brookline firehouse, and being around him and hearing all the stories,” Welch said. “So I kind of grew up with it, so I wanted to be one since I can remember.”

